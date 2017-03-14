WTS: JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide



Has been used, but is it mint condition. Comes in plastic tube it originally was packaged in.



From Brownells: Replaces the bolt carrier, seals the upper receiver and provides safe and effective cleaning from the breech instead of the muzzle. Solid aluminum rod guide helps prevent throat and chamber damage plus, the rubber "O" rings keep bore cleaning solvents out of the lower receiver.

Condition: Like new.

Location: Cary, NC

Price: $30 shipped .

Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS MO, Money Gram MO, etc.)



