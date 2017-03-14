Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS: JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-14-2017, 11:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Raleigh, NC
Posts: 144
WTS: JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide
For sale is a JP Enterprises AR-10 Cleaning Rod Guide.

Has been used, but is it mint condition. Comes in plastic tube it originally was packaged in.

From Brownells:
Replaces the bolt carrier, seals the upper receiver and provides safe and effective cleaning from the breech instead of the muzzle. Solid aluminum rod guide helps prevent throat and chamber damage plus, the rubber "O" rings keep bore cleaning solvents out of the lower receiver.

Condition: Like new.
Location: Cary, NC
Price: $30 shipped.
Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS MO, Money Gram MO, etc.)

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Q5 Products Centerfire Vest | ~DANNER ProngHorn~ Mens SnakeBoots Size 11 ForSale *NEW*.....PICS!!!!! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:41 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC