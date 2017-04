WTS - Hornaday 300 Win Mag - 195gr Match HBPT I have 9 factory new boxes of the Hornaday 300 Win Mag - 195gr Match HBPT.



Seeing them for sale on the web for $35- $40 per box plus shipping.



I'll Take $29 per box for all 9 boxes shipped.



Lesser quantities will have to add shipping to them.



Shipping to lower 48 USA only.



Thanks for looking. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger