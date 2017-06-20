WTS: Guns/optics/gear I will not be updating the original post, I will copy and paste with updates so please look for my most recent post for the most accurate lit of whats still available/price, I will also be adding things as I go through the safe so check back often****



Pictures are available, PM or email with your # or email and I can send them.



All guns listed as new are complete with boxes/accessories unless otherwise noted.



All used guns are described as accurately as possible. If it doesnt live up to my description, send it back.



All guns ship FFL to FFL.



Payment by DISCREET PP Gift or PP +3.5%, USPS MO, Personal Check



Magazines are all standard capacity unless noted



All prices shipped to lower 48



Will consider offers.





Will consider trades for:

Win M70, New Haven only, CRF 7-08, 243

Sako rifles in 204,243, 7-08

JM stamped Marlins in 357,44 or 45-70

Henry All Weather in 357 or 44

Daniel Defense 10.3, 11.5 or 12.5 factory uppers/barrels/rifles in 5.56 or 300blk

Scar 17 FDE or SCAR 16 black.

Aimpoint T2/H2

Trijicon RMR

Trijicon 1-8

All other trades will be considered but would have to be in my favor.











3) LWRC,DIR5B16, direct impingemtn gun, 5.56, 16in spirla fluted barel, 1-30 round mag, 990.00 shipped



-(1) FN FNS 40, 3 mags, night sights 330.00



-Glock 26, Gen4, 3 mags, factory FDE frame, Ameriglo Idot PRO night sights 510.00



-Glock 43, 2 mags, factory FDE frame, standard sights, 420.00



-Glock 17,Gen4, 3 mags, factory gray frame, Trijicon HD night sights 515.00



-Glock 17,Gen4, 3 mags, factory gFDE frame, Ameriglo Idot PRO night sights 515.00



-(3) Taurus 605, 357 mag, stainless, 2in barrel 265.00



-Ruger LCP, .380, 3 mags, Arizona Edition, 300.00



-Walther PPQ M2 Tactical, 22LR, threaded barrel, 300.00



-Henry, 45-70, color case hardened receiver, 22in Octagon barrel, 720.00



-Sig MCX Pistol, This is a hard to find 11.5 factory barrel model, 5.56. The factory arm brace and tube have been replaced by a KAK tube and brace. 1550.00



-Sig MCX Pistol, 9in barrel, 300BLK, factory sig folding brace, 1500.0



-(4) Spikes Tactical, stripped lowers, Spider logo, 85.00



-Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM, 20in threaded barrel, black, 820.00







***USED***





-Browning Abolt, 12g, excellent condition.Bough new 2 years ago. 17 rounds fired. Wood stock, DNZ Game reaper 1 piece scope mount. Currently

wearing a Zeiss 1.8-5x38. Original box/papers included. 700.00 without optics,1050.00 with



-Glock 26, Gen4, black, excellent condition, 3mags, box/paperwork etc. 420.00



-Glock 26, Gen4, black, like new, 3mags,nigh sights, box/paperwork etc. 460.00



-Browning Citori, good condition, 12g, fixed chokes(will check barrel length, believe its 28) 850.00



-Sako AIII, 338WM, very good condtion, few handling marks, 800.00



-Sako 85 Varmint, stainless fluted barrel, .308, laminate stock, excellent condition, ships in black/grey Sako bag with your choice of 30mm or 1in rings- 1150.00



-Winchester M70, 338WM, Sporter, New Haven rifle, good condition, 825.00



-Sig MCX Carbine, excellent condition, this was a kit gun that comes with both 300BLK and 5.56 barrels in a pre cut factory hard case. The 5.56 barrel has been cut to 14.5 and has a SiCo trifecta flashider welded on for use with an Omega or Hybrid. Round count on this is 500. All rounds are through the 5.56 barrel, the 300BLK on this one is unfired. 1685.00



-Smith and Wesson 67-1, .38 Special,4in, stainless, very good condition, fantastic trigger, 500.00



-Marlin Guide Gun, 45-70, JM stamp, weaver top rail, excellent condition, 700.00



-HK P30SK, V1 Light LEM, standadrd sights, 2 mags, box/paers. 100 roudns fired, never carried, like new, 550.00





***Optics***

-Leupold VX5, New in plastic, 3-15x44, illuminated Firedot, 800.00



-Leupold FXII 2.5x28mm Scout, excellent condition, with Leupold QR rings and box, 265.00



-Trijicon MRO, new in box with papers, no mount, 390.00



-Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42, like new, taken out and used for about 5 minutes, 800.00



-Zeiss Conquest HD 8x42, , like new, taken out and used for about 5 minutes, 690.00



Eotech 512, like new in box, Mossy Oak camo, 350.00



Aimpoint PRO, like new in box, 340.00



Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 BRH, like new in box, 750.00







***Misc Gear***



New, Hazard 4 Kato bag, OD green, 60.00



Like new, Vert-X, EDC Gammut, Gray, 120.00



Sig MCX/MPX Collapsible stock, 180.00



RCBS 45 ACP Carbide dies, 30.00



SIRT laser training pistol, Glock 17-metal slide/red laser, 2 weighted mags, case 375.00



Milt Sparks VMII for Glock 17, black RH, 1.5 loops, excellent condition 115.00



Glock 17 factory mags, 17 round, Gen4, new or like new, 20ea shipped



Glock 19 factory mags, 15 roundm Gen4, new or like new, 20ea shipped



Glock 26 factory mags, 10 and 12 rounds, new or like new, 18 for 10 round, 20 for 12 round



Wraith Tactical CARR pack, red, new with Large Med bag, 350.00



CZ Scorpion EVO 922R kit, 180.00



HDD Magpul PRS stock for SCAR, excellent condition with added bottom rail, 300 shipped.



MIdwest Industries extend rail for SCAR. VG-EX condtion, 170.00 shipped



Handl Defense SCAR AFR rail, very good condtion, black, 400 shipped



Lantac Dragon brake, .308, 90.00 shipped







Sako Optilocks, 35ea :

-S130R964 30mm medium SS

-(2) S1300964 3mm medium matte

-S1300930 30mm high matte

-(2) S1300924 1" matte low

-(2) S1300961 1" matte medium

-(2) S170R956 short SS bases