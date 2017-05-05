Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: FoxPro E-call w/ FoxJack Decoy
Unread 05-05-2017, 10:24 AM
WTS: FoxPro E-call w/ FoxJack Decoy
Just bought a new shockwave so don't need this one anymore.

Foxpro wildfire with foxjack decoy. In good shape, has a few scratches from use but nothing major at all. One of the bird distress sounds won't work...it just makes a weird noise when you play it. Foxpro said sound just needs to be deleted and downloaded again. You can download lots of free sounds from their site while you are at it. Currently, it just had the standard 35 that come pre-loaded with the unit. Have killed lots of critters with this handy little call.

Comes with original box and instructions, remote, call and foxjack (50 bucks by itself) all shipped for 115.00 shipped.

You can reach me here or quicker by text at 210 two six two 7416

Thanks,
Crowe
