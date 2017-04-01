Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-04-2017, 09:37 PM
usmcm16a2
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 31
WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
Folks,
I have a slightly used Flextone FLX100, not a mark on it. The unit is only 1yr old. The unit is $140-$150 new, I will take $90 shipped. A2
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Need some boots!
|
Eberlestock X1 pack
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:08 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC