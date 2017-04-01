     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 09:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 31
WTS:Flextone FLX100, lightly used.
Folks,


I have a slightly used Flextone FLX100, not a mark on it. The unit is only 1yr old. The unit is $140-$150 new, I will take $90 shipped. A2
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Need some boots! | Eberlestock X1 pack »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC