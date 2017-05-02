     close
WTS Eberlestock G4 operator
Unread 02-05-2017, 08:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Howell MI
Posts: 29
WTS Eberlestock G4 operator
Eberlestock G4 operator

I have a G4 operator in dry earth. It is like new, never hunted with, I found out it is a little large for my needs, but it is an awesome pack. Includes the rifle butt cover and a rain cover.

$400 shipped in the lower 48
    « WTS: Peltor Tac 100 E muffs | Packs for sale »
