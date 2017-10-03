WTS Bullseye Target camera system Bullseye Target camera system standard tripod model. I bought this and used it a few times before it went into storage.





Cleaning out a few items to build up the slush fund. I've had it out to 800yrds with no issues and have video shooting 6in steel at 675. Includes everything shipped from the dealer and is basically new in the box.



Price is $300 local PU 78628 or CONUS shipped, if you want insurance I can add it for whatever you would like to pay for. I can set it up and get more pics if you need them. Prefer PayPal.





Thanks,



