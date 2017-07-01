     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTS - Accu-Shot stud mount monopod (BT04-QK)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS - Accu-Shot stud mount monopod (BT04-QK)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 04:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Prosser, WA
Posts: 84
WTS - Accu-Shot stud mount monopod (BT04-QK)
For sale is a lightly used Accu-Shot monopod. This model attaches via a sling stud and the part number is BT04-QK. I only took it to the range a few times but there is a mark visible in the photos. Asking $55 shipped. No trades please. Thanks







Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS Atlas BiPod | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:40 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC