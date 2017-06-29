Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
WTS-300wsm Federal premium Barnes 164 triple shocks
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS-300wsm Federal premium Barnes 164 triple shocks
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-29-2017, 05:28 PM
Kooz7
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 20
WTS-300wsm Federal premium Barnes 164 triple shocks
I have 8 boxes of factory Federal Premium /Barnes 165gr triple shocks . I am asking $250 shipped for all 8 boxes
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Eberlestock G3 Phantom
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC