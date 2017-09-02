     close
WTS: 2 WFT, 7mm-08, 6.5 Grendel. Lightly used.
Unread 02-09-2017, 10:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 37
WTS: 2 WFT, 7mm-08, 6.5 Grendel. Lightly used.
Folks,


I have 2 worlds finest trimmers. One 7mm-08, the other in 6.5 Grendel. $45 each shipped. PayPal or PMO. Thanks A2
