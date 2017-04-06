Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-04-2017, 11:23 PM
mp40
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 158
WTS: 1911, Sig, Glock, Ruger holsters
WTS:
1. Used Blackhawk Check-Six Holster 1911 full size Left hand $25 Shipped
2. New Bianchi 56 Serpent 1911 full size Left hand $40 Shipped
3. New Bianchi Accumold 7105 Cruiser Left hand $35 Shipped
(glock 17,20,21,22, Sig P220, P226, P2022, Springfield XD 9, 40, S&W Sigma 9 & 40, Ruger P89, P90, P91, P94)
4. New Galco Summer Comfort Inside the Waistband Holster 1911 Officer Left hand $45 Shipped
