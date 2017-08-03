Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Tenzing 2220 Pack
WTB: Tenzing 2220 Pack
03-08-2017, 09:16 PM
Crowe284
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 41
WTB: Tenzing 2220 Pack
Looking for a lightly used Tenzing 2220. If you have one you need to get rid of let me know. Easiest way to get me is via text.
Two 1 zero 262 seven four 16
Thanks,
Crowe
03-08-2017, 10:26 PM
Steel Rain
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 102
Re: WTB: Tenzing 2220 Pack
Are you looking for a particular color? I have a green one I might let go.
