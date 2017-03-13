Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 10:32 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 30
WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
I'm looking for a VERDE Guide Jacket in 2XL and Guide Pants in 38.

Let me know what you've got.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 02:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 30
Re: WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bulldogce View Post
I'm looking for a VERDE Guide Jacket in 2XL and Guide Pants in 38.

Let me know what you've got.
Looking for Verde 1.0 versus the newer pattern.....
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« F/S night vision, reflex sight | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC