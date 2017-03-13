Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-13-2017, 10:32 AM
Bulldogce
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 30
WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
I'm looking for a VERDE Guide Jacket in 2XL and Guide Pants in 38.
Let me know what you've got.
#
2
03-13-2017, 02:52 PM
Bulldogce
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 30
Re: WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Bulldogce
I'm looking for a VERDE Guide Jacket in 2XL and Guide Pants in 38.
Let me know what you've got.
Looking for Verde 1.0 versus the newer pattern.....
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
F/S night vision, reflex sight
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:48 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC