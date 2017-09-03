Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTB Kuiu rifle holder for Kuiu pack
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB Kuiu rifle holder for Kuiu pack
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-09-2017, 08:03 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Virginia
Posts: 43
WTB Kuiu rifle holder for Kuiu pack
I have a Kuiu Ultra 6000 and Im looking for the kuiu rifle holder for this pack. If you happen to have one and are willing to separate with it let me know. Thanks!

Pete
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: MSR Fast Stash | Selling lots of tooling »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:25 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC