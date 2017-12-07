Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 12:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Woodlands
Posts: 78
Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
Does anyone have any of the long range dvds for sale?
Looking for the following or any others.
Rifles Only set
Putting rounds on target with Brian Litz
Accuracy 1st long range made easy
Magpul's the art of precision rifles.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Guns/optics/gear | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC