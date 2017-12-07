Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-12-2017, 12:07 PM
SOUTHTEXASBOY
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Woodlands
Posts: 78
Wtb instructional Long Range shooting DVD's
Does anyone have any of the long range dvds for sale?
Looking for the following or any others.
Rifles Only set
Putting rounds on target with Brian Litz
Accuracy 1st long range made easy
Magpul's the art of precision rifles.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Guns/optics/gear
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:27 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC