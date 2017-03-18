Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wildlife Technologies MA-Max Electonic Caller
Wildlife Technologies MA-Max Electonic Caller
03-18-2017, 11:50 AM
95huskers
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 124
Wildlife Technologies MA-Max Electonic Caller
I have a Wildlife Technologies MA-MAX ecall for sale. I got it last year and no longer need it as I have two of them. It has 126 sounds on it. $450 shipped.
FS: Military Surplus Gear
Eberlestock, avianx, etc.. for sale
