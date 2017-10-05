White Hats OTW holster and Magazine holders for sale

Kydex sheath replacement is $19.95 ( 1 piece )

Kydex Magazine holder is $14.95 each ( 4 pieces x $14.95 = $59.80 )

Complete set OTW holster package is $49.95 ( 1 set )

Mag Double Holder package is $59.95 ( 1 set )

Complete with screws / retainers and one extra screw and retainer included. Total I paid is $189.95 not including taxes and shipping.

So prices reduced as a package for all is $130.00 shipped to your door only in the USA, Canada shipping may vary on distance. Pay Pal as a gift or add 3 %. Will not sell individually. If you like to check on the White Hat Holster website, here is the link: https://www.whitehatholsters.com/

