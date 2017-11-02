Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box
Unread 02-11-2017, 08:38 AM
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Northeast Oregon
Posts: 72
Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box
I have a pair of Vasque St Elias GTX boots for sale. New in box. Men's size 10.5. Ordered them then bought a pair local. $95.00 shipped.
Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box-img_1507.jpg   Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box-img_1504.jpg  

Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box-img_1506.jpg   Vasque St. Elias GTX Boots new in box-img_1503.jpg  

