US Military M16 Bayonets
06-26-2017, 11:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 63
US Military M16 Bayonets
I have a small inventory of US M7 M16 Bayonets. I purchased these from the US Government along with a huge lot of USMC Web gear, clothing and backpack systems. The M7s are all that I left in my inventory.

I have a few of the M7 Bayonets with the Black M10 Scabbard. The others have the OD Green M8A1 Scabbards. The M7 Bayonets are in Mint to as New condition.

I also have a small lot of M7 Bayonets Only, (No Scabbards), in their original unopened packing. These were never issued or opened.

Price is $35.00 Each picked up in zip code 19096. Shipping is $10.00.

Please contact me with any questions.

















