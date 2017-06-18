Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Two Benchmade knives
Unread 06-18-2017, 07:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Indiana
Posts: 432
Two Benchmade knives
Saddle mountain Skinner #15001-1 $75 shipped and a Saddle mountain Hunter #15007-1 $75 shipped both nib
Unread 06-18-2017, 08:02 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,206
Re: Two Benchmade knives
I will take the hunter
Unread 06-18-2017, 08:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Indiana
Posts: 432
Re: Two Benchmade knives
Hunter sold
Unread 06-18-2017, 09:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Big Horn Basin, Wyoming
Posts: 4,335
Re: Two Benchmade knives
Will you take PayPal on the skinner? If so I'll tAke it. Pm me wherenyoubwant the money sent
Mike


" Real elk guns start with the number 3 or bigger and blow two holes, one in and one out." - My Dad
