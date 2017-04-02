Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Other Stuff For Sale
Trimble Nomad PDA
Trimble Nomad PDA
02-04-2017, 07:29 PM
Dave Squires
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Tacoma Wash.
Posts: 193
Trimble Nomad PDA
Trimble Nomad Computer with ColdBore ballistic program installed.Nomad has Blutooth,GPS,Wifi,Camera.Comes with 120 and 12volt chargers,Extra Battry.Every thing is in excellent shape,and works great. $500 shipped.
Hairhunter
