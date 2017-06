Tri-Troinc exp shock collars Have a tri-tronics exp shock collar system. Everything works great, I have the charger for the transmitter and charger to charge collars. My dad and i used it to break dogs off deer and it works great. I have 3 collars for it but you can have up to 6 collars on it. My dad passed away a few years ago and recently sold the dogs. I'd like to get $275 for it.



Also have Garmin tracking system if anyone is interested. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger