Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med
05-29-2017, 08:42 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 500
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med
Used sparingly Stone Glacier Sky 5100 pack with lid, load shelf and comes with the 3-piece belt with forward pull assists installed. No stains, tears or abrasions.

In this configuration it costs me $640 new.

$525 with free shipping in the lower 48. PayPal preferred and USPS money order or cash if you live in Colorado and are anywhere close to Denver.

Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med-img_2609.jpg

Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med-img_2610.jpg

Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med-img_2612.jpg

Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med-img_2622.jpg
