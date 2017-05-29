Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med
05-29-2017, 08:42 PM
midnightmalloy
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 500
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 w/ 3-piece belt med
Used sparingly Stone Glacier Sky 5100 pack with lid, load shelf and comes with the 3-piece belt with forward pull assists installed. No stains, tears or abrasions.
In this configuration it costs me $640 new.
$525 with free shipping in the lower 48. PayPal preferred and USPS money order or cash if you live in Colorado and are anywhere close to Denver.
