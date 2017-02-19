Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 Pack FS
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 Pack FS
02-19-2017, 07:54 AM
jgal72
Stone Glacier Sky 5100 Pack FS
Krux Frame, 3 piece large belt, Lid, rain cover, weapon sling, spotting scope pocket, hydro holster, camp pocket, 2 small and 1 large side pockets. Very good condition. $500 shipped.
