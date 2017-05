SlumberJack Rail Hauler 2500 $140 shipped



one is brand new unused



the other was worn once, and i taped the straps.



the unused one, is missing 1 frame plug, but otherwise perfect.



i carried 60# for 6mi at a pretty good pace without issue.



but i need more room, the waist belt is just a touch too big (i have a 30") and want something in MC so i can use it for duty.





$140 shipped each

lower 48



text

240-215-5173

email

jjrgr21@hotmail.com



thanks i have 2 rail haulersone is brand new unusedthe other was worn once, and i taped the straps.the unused one, is missing 1 frame plug, but otherwise perfect.i carried 60# for 6mi at a pretty good pace without issue.but i need more room, the waist belt is just a touch too big (i have a 30") and want something in MC so i can use it for duty.$140 shipped eachlower 48text240-215-5173emailthanks