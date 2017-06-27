Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-27-2017, 10:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 213
Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station
This is a Skymaster SM 28 weather station. Will give you temperature, Density Altitude, Wind Speed, and many other readings to help calculate your DOPE. Cross Posted

$100
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station-img_0293.jpg  
Last edited by Jeremyc; 06-27-2017 at 11:37 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-27-2017, 11:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: SW Colorado
Posts: 634
Re: Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station
Price?
__________________
A unarmed man is sure to be a slave to a tyrannical government.
- Me

"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."
- Samuel Adams,*Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788

"To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them."
- Richard Henry Lee
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-27-2017, 11:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 213
Re: Skymaster SM 28 Weather Station
$100
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Foxpro calls | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC