Sitka Gear For Sale
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:42 PM
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 42
Sitka Gear For Sale
Several pieces of Sitka gear for sale. All was purchases for a trip that didn't happen. Jackets and pants are Open Country in color.

$250 *New with tags Gor-Tex Cloudburst Pants Large
$260 *New but missing tags Gor-Tex Cloudburst Jacket Large
$175 *New with tags Jetstream Lite Jacket Large
$90 *New with tags GTX Mountain Glove Large-Charcoal color

All prices are shipped in the US. USPS money order is perfered mothod of payment. Will send picture if requested. Listed on multiple sites.
