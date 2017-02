Sitka Gear

FS: Sitka Gear. $750 for all items listed



Optifade 90% Pants & Jacket. Only wore a couple times, excellent condition.

2) pair 90% pants size 34 waist, medium $160 ea.

1) 90% jacket, size XL $180

1) Jetstream vest size Large $100

1) Jetstream hat $25

1) Traverse Balaclava $15



1) set, Sitka Downpour jacket & pants in elevated forest green pattern, Gore-Tex, wore once.

Pants Size large tall, jacket size large. $250 for set.



USPS money order or PayPal gift.