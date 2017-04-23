Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Selling MagnetoSpeed V3 Chronograph
Unread 04-23-2017, 11:12 AM
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Maryland
Posts: 1,036
Selling MagnetoSpeed V3 Chronograph
Brand New, Never Used, In padded hard case. Pictures available to an E-mail address.
$180.00 + shipping and insurance.
Unread 04-23-2017, 11:58 AM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,237
Re: Selling MagnetoSpeed V3 Chronograph
Is this the Sporter version? Thanks.
Unread 04-23-2017, 02:15 PM
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 157
Re: Selling MagnetoSpeed V3 Chronograph
PM sent.
Unread 04-23-2017, 02:59 PM
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 286
Re: Selling MagnetoSpeed V3 Chronograph
I'll take it email sent
