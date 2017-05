RTAC precision wireless target light RTAC Precision Wireless Target light. These kits have been confirmed working at 3200 yards!! This kit is new, and never used. I have the standard unit that sells for $479 plus three additional modules which sell for $129 each. Total retail is: $866. I will sell for $550.



Trades i an I am looking for: 6.5mm bullets, quality tripod, sig kilo, tikka action, barrel blanks....