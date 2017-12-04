Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington PTG truing mandrels..
Unread 04-12-2017, 10:27 PM
Remington PTG truing mandrels..
Cleaning out the shop a little and found these two mandrels from PTG, standard size, one Gen II and one carbide, just add bushings!! Never used!!!

$250 shipped

Remington PTG truing mandrels..-img_20170412_205224517.jpg
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
