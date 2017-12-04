Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Remington PTG truing mandrels..
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Remington PTG truing mandrels..
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-12-2017, 10:27 PM
bigngreen
Platinum Member
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,713
Remington PTG truing mandrels..
Cleaning out the shop a little and found these two mandrels from PTG, standard size, one Gen II and one carbide, just add bushings!! Never used!!!
$250 shipped
__________________
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Kennetrek Hardscrabble Hiker
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:10 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC