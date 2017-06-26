Rare Unmarked Camillus Mk1 "No.7" Fighting Knife with Unmarked M3 Trench Knife Cross I am selling a rare Unmarked Camillus Mk1 "No.7" Fighting Knife. These were issues to the USN in WWII.



What makes this knife so rare is that it is the Unmarked Model No. 7 and for some reason it was manufactured by Camillus with an Unmarked M3 Trench Knife Cross Guard. They may have ran out of MK1 Cross Guards during production and used unmarked M3 Trench Knife Cross Guards as replacements.



The Unmarked Camillus Mk1 "No.7" Fighting Knife is listed Cole's Book III, page 77. Please see the pictures to view that page.



This knife is sharp and has not been cleaned while I have owned it. The USN Sailor's name is stenciled on the back of the sheath, (F G STEARNS).



I took two sets of pictures under different lite conditions. I am posting both sets. They may look like duplicates but they are not. I did not clean the blade of this knife for these pictures. Some buyers like them as they are or like cleaning them their self.



My price is $125.00 picked up in zip code 19096. Shipping will be $10.00.



Please, No Trade Offers.



















































