Q5 Products Centerfire Vest I have a Q5 Centerfire Upland Vest with all available options. Ammo pouches, water bottle holders, and a detachable pack on the back. It's brand new and never worn. I payed $240.00 plus shipping. I'm asking $200.00 and I pay for shipping. I can text pictures to interested parties. 405-361-0986. Ryan Moeller.