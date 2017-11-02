Paracord slings custom braided I have gotten real good at braiding slings from paracord. Thought I would see if I can sell a few. I will braid them in what ever style of weave and with what ever colors of para and brand of swivels that you want. You PM me for my phone number and tell me what you want. If you want me to use a set of swivels that you already have, drop them in the mail. When I get the supplies all together I will braid it up. Then I will take a pic of it and send to you. I will send it off to you and you can drop a check or money order in the mail to me. (Gonna require a little trust on us both)