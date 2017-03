Nosler Defense 6.8mm SPC 90 Grain For sale: Two boxes of Nosler Defense 6.8mm SPC 90 Grain Bonded Solid Base Ammunition 20ct both for $40 delivered.



I accidentally clicked on Nosler Defense 6.8mm SPC 90 Grain Bonded Solid Base Ammunition 20ct instead of bullets. These are not seconds. They will not allow me to return them even for credit. __________________

Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.