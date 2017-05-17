Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
NIW: Blackhawk Block Go Bag
NIW: Blackhawk Block Go Bag
05-17-2017, 04:20 PM
jonthomps
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 1,423
NIW: Blackhawk Block Go Bag
I have two brand new Blackhawk Block Go Bags in Forest Green. These are GREAT little packs with removable interior compartments to configure the pack however you want. Straps are removable. $100/each.
