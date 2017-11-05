Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Nimrod Packframe and Harness system
Unread 05-11-2017, 03:38 PM
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Southwest Washington
Posts: 22
Nimrod Packframe and Harness system
As the title says- Used but it great shape. These packframes are super strong and the harness is comfortable. My thought is that it fits a 6' and under person the best as I am 6'2" and it seems to be a tad small for my build. New, they are North of $220 and I am looking to get $150. PM if you need pic's.
Unread 05-11-2017, 03:45 PM
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Southwest Washington
Posts: 22
Re: Nimrod Packframe and Harness system
Open to trades and offers as well. I should mention that these frames have numerous lashing point hooks on both sides similar to the old G.I. packboards and can't be beat for tying elk quarters or deer halves on. Nice base pouch/ fanny pack system built into waist belt. Make me an offer!!
