NIB Kestrel 4500NV OD Green $200

Let me know if you have any questions. Price includes shipping.
"Kestrel NV: As rugged as the Environment. As Stealthy as the Mission." Due to overwhelming demand from NK's military customer, the Kestrel NV line was born in 2005. Military personnel and pilots flying in darkness are often concerned with preserving their night vision and secure position, thus the need for pocket weather trackers. The Kestrel 4500NV model has the same features as its more colorful counterparts, but is olive drab or desert tan (4000 and 4500 models only) with a reduced brightness backlight which helps protect the users' adapted night vision. It takes 30 to 45 minutes for the average eye to adapt to darkness and maximize night vision. Even a short burst of white, yellow, green or blue light "bleaches out" the rod cell photoreceptors in the eye and causes night blindness until the entire adaptation process can take place again. The dim backlight of the Kestrel 4500NV Pocket Weather Tracker is also much more difficult to detect with the naked eye in night or covert operations.
Measures:
Wind Speed
Temperature
Wind Chill
Relative Humidity
Heat Stress Index
Dewpoint Temperature
Wet Bulb Temperature
Barometric Pressure
Altitude
Density Altitude
Digital Compass
Wind Direction
Crosswind
Headwind/Tailwind
Features:
Flip-Open Impeller Cover
Large Three-Line Graphical Display
Backlight
Wide Operating Range
High Accuracy
Patented Impeller and Sensor Technology
No-Tools User-Replaceable Impeller
Quick Response External Temperature Sensor
Temperature Corrected Humidity Sensor
Minimum and Maximum Values
Wind Speed Average Function
Clock & Calendar
Customizable Automatic and Manual Data logger (2000 points)
On-Screen Data Charting
Data Upload
5 Languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian)
Waterproof & Floats
Rugged, Drop-Tested
Made in the USA
5-Year Warranty for the Kestrel 4500NV Pocket Weather Tracker
Includes:
Neck Lanyard
Soft Carry Pouch