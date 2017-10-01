NIB Kestrel 4500NV OD Green $200 Let me know if you have any questions. Price includes shipping.



"Kestrel NV: As rugged as the Environment. As Stealthy as the Mission." Due to overwhelming demand from NK's military customer, the Kestrel NV line was born in 2005. Military personnel and pilots flying in darkness are often concerned with preserving their night vision and secure position, thus the need for pocket weather trackers. The Kestrel 4500NV model has the same features as its more colorful counterparts, but is olive drab or desert tan (4000 and 4500 models only) with a reduced brightness backlight which helps protect the users' adapted night vision. It takes 30 to 45 minutes for the average eye to adapt to darkness and maximize night vision. Even a short burst of white, yellow, green or blue light "bleaches out" the rod cell photoreceptors in the eye and causes night blindness until the entire adaptation process can take place again. The dim backlight of the Kestrel 4500NV Pocket Weather Tracker is also much more difficult to detect with the naked eye in night or covert operations.



Measures:

Wind Speed

Temperature

Wind Chill

Relative Humidity

Heat Stress Index

Dewpoint Temperature

Wet Bulb Temperature

Barometric Pressure

Altitude

Density Altitude

Digital Compass

Wind Direction

Crosswind

Headwind/Tailwind

Features:

Flip-Open Impeller Cover

Large Three-Line Graphical Display

Backlight

Wide Operating Range

High Accuracy

Patented Impeller and Sensor Technology

No-Tools User-Replaceable Impeller

Quick Response External Temperature Sensor

Temperature Corrected Humidity Sensor

Minimum and Maximum Values

Wind Speed Average Function

Clock & Calendar

Customizable Automatic and Manual Data logger (2000 points)

On-Screen Data Charting

Data Upload

5 Languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian)

Waterproof & Floats

Rugged, Drop-Tested

Made in the USA

5-Year Warranty for the Kestrel 4500NV Pocket Weather Tracker

Includes:

Neck Lanyard

