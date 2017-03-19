New FoxPro CS24-C, SP-60 Speaker, Mojo Critter Decoy I have a BRAND NEW FoxPro CS24C caller, Neoprene call cover, large Foxpro game call bag, Mojo critter decoy, SP-60 external speaker (did paint camo), custom stands, extra battery holder for sale. I just recently purchased this but due to an automobile accident and being out of work I need to recover some $$. I made the custom stands for it from PVC which work great For caller, decoy, and external SP-60 Speaker. Again, EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW UNUSED. Protective film is still on remote screen. Everything packs neatly in large FoxPro field bag. This is the best caller from the Foxpro Custom shop. This setup is louder and clearer than Shockwave!! I will ship everything in bag in a large box fully protected. I have $780 invested into this complete package



COMES WITH TX-1000 REMOTE AND 100 CALLS INSTALLED!!!!



SELLING SHIPPED IN CONUS FOR $555. PM if interested. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



