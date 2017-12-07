Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



"NEW" Bullseye Long range Target Camera / For Sale
07-12-2017
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,156
"NEW" Bullseye Long range Target Camera / For Sale
I have 2, new in the box Bullseye Long Range Target Camera systems for sale. I'm also going to include a 2 year downrange protection plan for each unit, free of charge. A $678.95 value.

I'm selling these 2 units for $550 each with free shipping within the USA.

The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.
  • HD Camera w/Night Vision
  • Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack w/Fast Charger
    (12+ Hour Run Time)
  • Works out to 1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight.
    No Cellular or Internet Service Required.
  • Secure AmmoCan Style Carrying Case
    Completely Self-Contained
  • Bullseye Target Manager software app for iPhone,
    iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10!
  • Free Software Updates
  • Fully Weatherproof
  • Includes BaseStation Receiver
  • 14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD

www.mcrifles.com
