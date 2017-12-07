"NEW" Bullseye Long range Target Camera / For Sale



I'm selling these 2 units for $550 each with free shipping within the USA.



14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS I have 2, new in the box Bullseye Long Range Target Camera systems for sale. I'm also going to include a 2 year downrange protection plan for each unit, free of charge. A $678.95 value.The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.

