"NEW" Bullseye Long range Target Camera / For Sale

I have 2, new in the box Bullseye Long Range Target Camera systems for sale. I'm also going to include a 2 year downrange protection plan for each unit, free of charge. A $678.95 value.
I'm selling these 2 units for $550 each with free shipping within the USA.
The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.
- HD Camera w/Night Vision
- Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack w/Fast Charger
(12+ Hour Run Time)
- Works out to 1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight.
No Cellular or Internet Service Required.
- Secure AmmoCan Style Carrying Case
Completely Self-Contained
- Bullseye Target Manager software app for iPhone,
iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10!
- Free Software Updates
- Fully Weatherproof
- Includes BaseStation Receiver
- 14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS