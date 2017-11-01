Mathews Solopack blind and bow pack

Mathews 3:16 Solopack Blacks Creek Hunting BackPack Extremely nice gently used Mathews 3:16 by Black Creek.

Comes with bow boot and a Double Bull bucket.

This pack has 1000 cu in of capacity and is perfect to carry your gear for the day and carry your bow while spot and stalking.

The Double Bull blind bucket attachment is made to carry a pop-up blind. It is realtree camo and has adjustable cinch straps.



I bought this pack from a fellow member a few years back. Great pack, I do not need it. Where I hunt I have blinds already set, or stands set, and the walk in is short enough, really dont need or use the pack. Great pack for the traveling bow hunter.





$120 shipped TYD

