Mathews Creed 28" draw 60 pounds. In like new condition.

Mathews drop away rest. Hind site. string loop. B Stinger stabalizer.



Bow is Right Hand



I can ship. I think I have the matews quiver for this bow as well, and if so, it will be included.



It is a great bow, I just dont use it anymore. Needs to go to a new home.



Asking $600 plus shipping and insurance if shipped.



