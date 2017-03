Marmot Sleeping Bag-20 Selling a Marmot Col MemBrain -20 degree sleeping bag. Used this bag a total of 10 nights. Excellent condition. No odors. Selling due to no hunts on the horizon that will put me in temps that would require this bag. Stuff sack and storage sack included. $425 and I will cover shipping. Text me at 817-917-3551 with questions or shoot me a PM. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger