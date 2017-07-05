Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
LOWA tibet GTX
LOWA tibet GTX
05-07-2017, 03:29 PM
Elk Hunter 338
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 549
LOWA tibet GTX
Used very little pair pair of LOWA TIBET GTX size 12 Medium width with Lathrop&sons batwing foot beds. $200 OBO
