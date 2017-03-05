Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Looking for an anvil
05-03-2017, 08:37 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 506
Looking for an anvil
Hello all, I am looking for an anvil for my knife making. I would gladly trade a very nice custom knife for one or buy it if not too expensive. I am in Southeast Idaho. Can travel if not too far. Also if the right anvil is out there I have guns to trade. Thanks for looking and if you know of one either PM me or text me at 208-227-4838. Thanks for your time. Picture for reference.
05-03-2017, 10:06 PM
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 834
Re: Looking for an anvil
They cost a fortune over here and one like you showed would sell for $600 to $800 . They have antique value now because dick heads who never use it buy them as a collectors item . I have been looking for one for years and the cheap ones are crap , have cracks and broken edges and the good ones are too expensive . The USA would have a much bigger pool to choose from so you might get lucky .
05-03-2017, 10:13 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 506
Re: Looking for an anvil
Originally Posted by Bullet bumper View Post
They cost a fortune over here and one like you showed would sell for $600 to $800 . They have antique value now because dick heads who never use it buy them as a collectors item . I have been looking for one for years and the cheap ones are crap , have cracks and broken edges and the good ones are too expensive . The USA would have a much bigger pool to choose from so you might get lucky .
Thanks
05-03-2017, 10:28 PM
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 834
Re: Looking for an anvil
I wish you luck and I think you will find a good one over there . I nearly got a good one for $400 but I had no money at the time and the small junk shop did not take a credit card , By the time I got back with the cash it was gone , man I was so pissed as it was a good English brand and in perfect condition . I bet someone saw it and offered more money . I f*cked up big time as I should have put a holding deposit on it . It was a small junk shop in the middle of nowhere . Maybe they realized it was cheap and just said they sold it . I don't know . Have not seen one as good or as cheap as that since . I missed my chance , still kicking myself 15 years later .
05-03-2017, 10:56 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 506
Re: Looking for an anvil
Originally Posted by Bullet bumper View Post
I wish you luck and I think you will find a good one over there . I nearly got a good one for $400 but I had no money at the time and the small junk shop did not take a credit card , By the time I got back with the cash it was gone , man I was so pissed as it was a good English brand and in perfect condition . I bet someone saw it and offered more money . I f*cked up big time as I should have put a holding deposit on it . It was a small junk shop in the middle of nowhere . Maybe they realized it was cheap and just said they sold it . I don't know . Have not seen one as good or as cheap as that since . I missed my chance , still kicking myself 15 years later .
Thanks I have found some that are nice but everything falls through for some reason. Just thought I would try here as well. Take care
