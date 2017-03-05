Re: Looking for an anvil I wish you luck and I think you will find a good one over there . I nearly got a good one for $400 but I had no money at the time and the small junk shop did not take a credit card , By the time I got back with the cash it was gone , man I was so pissed as it was a good English brand and in perfect condition . I bet someone saw it and offered more money . I f*cked up big time as I should have put a holding deposit on it . It was a small junk shop in the middle of nowhere . Maybe they realized it was cheap and just said they sold it . I don't know . Have not seen one as good or as cheap as that since . I missed my chance , still kicking myself 15 years later .