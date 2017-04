Lone Star Field Products SPEC-REST COMPLETE PACKAGE VR555L/E LAW ENFORCEMENT



Made in Texas. Will handle 50 BMG recoil! If you've been to SHOT SHOW, McMillan usually has a TAC-50 displayed in one. I've shot the Armalite AR50, McMillan TAC-50, and Barrett 82A1 from this.



Used but excellent condition. Retails for $1300+shipping.



$600 + shipping or local pickup in SLC, UT















