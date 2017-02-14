Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Legacy Shooting Bench- new
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Legacy Shooting Bench- new
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 02:59 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 115
Legacy Shooting Bench- new
LegacyShootingProducts.com

Use coupon code LRH2017 to get $50 off your order on the newly enhanced benches. We are taking orders now for delivery by March 1 (est.)

We have made another leap in design to make the most stable portable shooting bench even better. The new design uses a CNC cut socket along with the current lathe-cut leg, to create even more stability into our medium-weight portable shooting bench. The older design was good but we still wanted greater ease-of-use and a quicker set-up. With CNC technology, the new design is made with precision and tight tolerances to provide another Legacy enhancement to our already-popular shooting bench.

Our quality, innovative benches have been reviewed here (Legacy Portable Shooting Bench Review)
and we've shipped these all over the US and AK to discriminating shooters and hunters.

Though I practice prone for hunting, using a bench allows me to shoot longer strings without fatigue and neck aches the next day and allows me to shoot over the typical grassy terrain that otherwise is impossible. Try one of our benches and you'll agree.

Thanks to all the support from our readers for a good start-up 2016 with our family-owned business.

E. Wade Loudamy
Legacy Shooting Products
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Legacy Shooting Bench- new-socket-4-insert.jpg   Legacy Shooting Bench- new-socket-5-insert.jpg  

Legacy Shooting Bench- new-socket-7-insert.jpg   Legacy Shooting Bench- new-right-hand-field-pic.jpg  

Legacy Shooting Bench- new-right-hand-bottom-four-adj-legs.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Eberlestock Euro X1 | Tenzing 720 lumbar pack »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC