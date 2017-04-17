Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



04-17-2017, 12:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 72
Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013
Left handed insanity cpx, awesome bow. I've kept it as a backup to my btx but don't need it any longer. Has vapor trail strings and a rip chord red fall away rest. 25.5-30" drawlength. 475 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013-img_1031.jpg   Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013-img_1032.jpg  

Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013-img_1033.jpg  
04-17-2017, 02:00 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,560
Any trades?
