Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-17-2017, 12:52 PM
Sandstrom22
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 72
Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013
Left handed insanity cpx, awesome bow. I've kept it as a backup to my btx but don't need it any longer. Has vapor trail strings and a rip chord red fall away rest. 25.5-30" drawlength. 475 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
04-17-2017, 02:00 PM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,560
Re: Left hand insanity cpx 70lb 2013
Any trades?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Camo Sets for Sale
|
Crispi Guide GTX insulated size 11
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:08 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC