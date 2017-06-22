Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Last OF My Brand New Tools, Equipment, Calls, & Clothing
06-22-2017, 08:45 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 64
Last OF My Brand New Tools, Equipment, Calls, & Clothing
Due to my health declining, I would like to part with the rest of my brand new equipment, tools, turkey calls and 2XL camo hunting clothing. Everything goes for best reasonable offer.

Brand New Redding Equipment:
NIB Redding model 1400-XT case trimming lathe
NIB model 5 powder trickler
NIB model 18 case preparation kit (accessory handle, 3 neck brushes,
and large & small primer pocket cleaners).
Model 9 deburring tool
Case lube pad kit w/2oz Imperial Bio-Green case lube
Imperial sizing die wax & Imperial dry neck lube
Lexan (plastic) powder funnel.

New Tools:
4" Irwin Bench Vise
Model 2208 16pc versatile screwdriver set

NIB Turkey Calls:
Turkey Thugs (Quaker Boy) full tilt slate pot call
Turkey Thugs Thug Box Call
H.S.Strut Field Champion All Weather Box Call
Screamin-Green Old Boss Hen Diaphragm Call (Quaker Boy)
Stinger Raspy Red Reactor Diaphragm Call (Woodhaven Custom Calls)

Fox Tactical:
AR-15/AK-47 Triple Mag Pouch (Olive Drab)
9mm Dual Mag Pouch (Olive Drab)

New Camo Clothing in 2XL:
Have several matching sets of light weight, med. weight, heavy weight
7 button shirts & 6 pocket pants in different camo patterns from different
manufactures. All in 2XL. A few long & short sleeve tee's in 2XL

Can provide pics but have to be sent regular mail.

I will not refuse any reasonable offer and possibly help out with shipping. (we can negotiate shipping also)
I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears)

If willing to make a reasonable offer, please contact.

One side note, Thanks everyone whom ever bought from me on this great site.
I hope you are satisfied with your purchases.
06-22-2017, 12:29 PM
Join Date: Feb 2016
manatee county florida
Posts: 121
Re: Last OF My Brand New Tools, Equipment, Calls, & Clothing
if you still have the redding trimmer would you take sixty dollars for it? thanks Bob.
06-22-2017, 12:35 PM
Join Date: Feb 2016
manatee county florida
Posts: 121
Re: Last OF My Brand New Tools, Equipment, Calls, & Clothing
Sorry i mist the model 18 prep kit would you 18 dollars on that one? thank you Bob.
