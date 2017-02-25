Large camp knife (Chopper) in O-1 steel

$150 Shipped (paypal f/f or add 3%)

Chopper in O1

I cut a kiln dried 4x4 and smudged the finish (barely) and did nothing to the edge..

can text more pics if interested.

Thanks Got this last week.. Didn't go over as well as the Swamp Rat R9.$150 Shipped (paypal f/f or add 3%)I cut a kiln dried 4x4 and smudged the finish (barely) and did nothing to the edge..can text more pics if interested.Thanks