Large camp knife (Chopper) in O-1 steel
Unread 02-25-2017, 04:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Posts: 58
Large camp knife (Chopper) in O-1 steel
Got this last week.. Didn't go over as well as the Swamp Rat R9.
$150 Shipped (paypal f/f or add 3%)
Chopper in O1
I cut a kiln dried 4x4 and smudged the finish (barely) and did nothing to the edge..
can text more pics if interested.
Thanks
